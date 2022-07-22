Manchester City are tempted to let starlet James McAtee leave on loan despite considering him part of their plans for the new season, according to The Athletic.

Interest in McAtee is longstanding, with Brighton & Hove Albion seeing a proposal turned down last summer, and it continues in this window.

McAtee made his debut for Manchester City’s first team last season, making six appearances in total, and he has been jotted down to play a bigger role next season.

Manchester City have made him part of their plans in the senior team for the upcoming season but he may still leave this summer.

There has been so much loan interest in the youngster that Manchester City are mulling over letting McAtee leave after all.

Clubs from the Premier League, La Liga and the Eredivsie are all interested in a loan deal for the young midfielder, although Manchester City are firmly opposed to any permanent move.

McAtee himself wants a stay however and talks between Manchester City and the youngster’s camp are likely to begin once the squad return from their pre-season tour of the United States of America.

Manchester City are taking into account if any loan move will see an increase in game-time for McAtee and positively impact the player so that he returns more rounded to the Etihad.