Newcastle United are taking East Fife goalkeeper Jude Smith on trial next week, according to the Daily Record.

Smith joined East Fife last season from Celtic and even as they were relegated from the Scottish League One, he made 25 appearances for them in the league.

He managed to keep four clean sheets and has a contract with the club that keeps him at Bayview until next summer.

The 19 year-old has also featured between the sticks for the Scottish side in the 2022/23 season that has already started for the club.

Now though he has been handed the opportunity of a trial with Newcastle United that will begin next week.

East Fife have given him permission to train with Newcastle and he will be hoping to impress the Magpies with his skills.

Smith also trialled with Stoke City recently but now he is set for one with a Premier League club, with several other English sides also said to be aware of him.

Newcastle are looking for a shot-stopper for their youth teams and if all goes well they may find their answer in Smith.