Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has insisted there is no use in looking back to Marcelo Bielsa’s time in charge and stressed he is enjoying the training sessions under new boss Jesse Marsch.

Klich was signed from Twente in the summer of 2017, but he initially struggled to make an impression at Elland Road and was loaned out to Utrecht in the second part of the season.

The 32-year-old made 45 appearances under Bielsa in the 2019/20 season, scoring six goals and providing five assists to aid the Whites’ return to the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus.

Klich, who is a senior member of Leeds United squad, explained that Marsch wants his team to play intense, pressing football and believes that everyone must adhere to his instructions to succeed.

The midfielder emphasised that it serves no purpose to reflect on Bielsa’s tenure and stressed that he is enjoying Marsch’s brief but intense training sessions.

“Jesse came with new ideas and we need to do what he expects us to do and what he wants us to do”, Klich was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“It is not man v man marking, that’s the biggest difference, but still he wants to press and play intensive football.

“Marcelo’s been gone a long time ago so there’s no need to talk about him anymore.

“The sessions aren’t really long but they are intensive so I have to say I enjoy it because it’s short and sharp.

“We’ve had good numbers in the friendlies, fitness-wise, I’ve enjoyed pre-season so far.”

Leeds United will begin their Premier League campaign against Bruno Lage’s Wolves on 6th August at Elland Road.