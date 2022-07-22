David Prutton has insisted that Nottingham Forest have a special player on their hands in Jesse Lingard and feels that the financial package was not the only motivation in his move to the City Ground.

Lingard recorded two goals and an assist from 21 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United during the 2021/22 season.

Having been linked with a return to West Ham United upon the expiry of his contract with the Red Devils this summer, Lingard opted to join newly promoted Nottingham Forest, who had to smash their wage structure to land the 29-year-old.

Prutton believes that the figures reported are ‘astronomical’ and that is par for the course in modern football but represents only half of the reasoning behind Lingard’s transfer.

“The figures that we’re hearing and reading vary wildly from £80,000 to add another £100,000 a week on top of that. That’s just the nature of the beast”, Prutton told Sky Sports News.

“I know, especially in this day and age, especially with what’s going on in the real world, these figures are astronomical and lurid, if you like, but that’s what football is, in certain degrees, so that’s part of the package.”

Prutton further pointed to Steve Cooper as the other prominent reason for Lingard’s move, given his track record of developing younger players and also getting more out of experienced players.

He is of the opinion that should Lingard replicate the form he showed during his loan spell at West Ham as well as earlier in his career then Forest have yet another reason to dream of an extended stay in the Premier League.

“The other part of the answer is Steve Cooper. I think he’s a fantastic coach. He’s developed a lot of younger players, he’s got a lot of time for older players”, he added.

“He admires and respects experience, he’s not scared of playing with players that are a little longer in the tooth.

“And I think with Jesse Lingard, what we saw at West Ham, as we’re looking at now, a fantastic footballer that just reminded everyone of what he can do, reminded people that perhaps had thought he’d fallen away, that he’s a special player.

“Forest do have a special player on their hands if, and it’s a big if, he gets to that type of form he showed at West Ham and earlier on in his career to be able to ignite Forest’s consolidated push back in the Premier League.”

Nottingham Forest achieved promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs, returning to the top flight after 23 years.