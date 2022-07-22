Spanish outfit Real Betis have immediately knocked back an offer from Nottingham Forest for 29-year-old left-back Alex Moreno, who is also on Brighton’s radar.

Moreno is one of the players Betis are prepared to sell this summer in order to raise cash and balance the books.

He scored five times and registered four assists in 30 La Liga appearances last season and has attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League, including Brighton, who are claimed to see him as a possible replacement for Marc Cucurella.

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing him and are pushing to take the Spaniard to the City Ground this summer.

But according to Spanish sports daily AS, Betis wasted little time in rejecting an offer from the newly-promoted Premier League side.

It has been claimed that Forest offered €5m to the Spanish side and Betis were not happy with it.

They felt that the bid was derisory and wasted little time in making it known to Nottingham Forest by rejecting the offer.

Betis want around €18m to €20m before agreeing to sanction Moreno’s sale in the ongoing transfer window.

If Brighton sell Cucurella to Manchester City, they could choose to meet Betis’ asking price.