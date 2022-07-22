Rangers are remaining tight-lipped about their interest in Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz at the moment, according to the Rangers Review.

The 21-year-old full-back has been heavily linked with a move to Rangers in the ongoing transfer window, with it having now been suggested the Gers have a deal in place.

Talks have taken place over a move and Rangers are interested in the Turkey international, but it is unclear what the status of the swoop is.

It has been suggested that some of the claims being made about the deal are inconsistent.

The Glasgow giants are not reacting to the claims being made in Turkey and are keeping their counsel on their pursuit of Yilmaz.

They appear to be neither admitting nor denying their interest in taking the defender to Ibrox in the ongoing transfer window.

Yilmaz is a player Rangers want but for the moment the club are guarded about their pursuit of the defender this summer.

The Gers recently enjoyed a cash injection from selling Calvin Bassey to Ajax.