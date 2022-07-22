Reading are set to snap up Mamadou Loum from FC Porto an initial loan deal as Paul Ince looks to strengthen his squad.

Ince has zeroed in on Portuguese giants Porto for an extra option in the middle of the park in the approaching season and wants Loum.

The midfielder is out of favour at Porto and spent last season plying his trade on loan at Spanish side Alaves.

He is now set to join Reading, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, and will sign for the Royals on an initial loan deal.

Reading will have an option to buy Loum following the end of his loan if he impresses at the club.

The defensively minded midfielder made 31 appearances in La Liga for Alaves over the course of last season and was booked on ten occasions.

Loum, who has been capped by Senegal at international level, has a further two years left to run on his contract at Porto.

Porto signed the midfielder from fellow Portuguese outfit Braga in 2019, after an initial loan deal.