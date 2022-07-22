Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Birmingham City regarding Keyendrah Simmonds as they continue to back Darren Moore, according to Yorkshire Live.

Simmonds joined Birmingham City last year and has played mostly for the youth sides so far, though he also has appearances for the first team.

Last season he played eight matches for the Under-23s, scoring three goals, and made one appearance for the senior side.

He has a contract that runs until next summer with Birmingham City but Sheffield Wednesday are interested in taking him on during this window.

Sheffield Wednesday have now taken the next step and begun discussions with Birmingham City over his transfer.

The young striker is a player Wednesday have been aware even before this summer and the current window might see him come to Hillsborough.

If he does make the switch to Sheffield Wednesday, Simmonds is likely to feature in the academy and not in the first team.

Simmonds is a former England Under-18s international, making five appearances for them over the course of two months in 2018.