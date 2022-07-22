AFC Wimbledon are showing interest in raiding Southampton to take left-back Thierry Small on loan, according to the South London Press.

Small joined Southampton last summer and spent his debut season mostly playing for the Saints’ B team, for whom he impressed.

The 17 year-old made 18 appearances in total last season for the B team and scored five goals in addition to providing two assists.

Now the defender could be set for his first loan spell to get experience of more first-team football next season.

Fourth tier side AFC Wimbledon are keen on taking the player on loan this summer and it remains to be seen if Southampton allow it.

AFC Wimbledon were relegated from League One last season and want to build a side that ensure they have the best possible chance of bouncing back at the first try.

The Dons lost Nesta Guinness-Walker this summer after he rejected a new contract and they want to fill in the gap left by him in the left-back department with Small.

Small has one appearance for Southampton’s first team and played for them in their pre-season tour of Austria recently, in a defeat to RB Leipzig.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted that the starlet needs minutes to show up and AFC Wimbledon may be the avenue to do that next season.