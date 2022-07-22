Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is to reassess his forward options as he decides whether he needs any final third additions, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Blues are currently giving the most attention to reinforcing their defence and are closing in on Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Kounde is set to cost Chelsea a fee of £55m, with the Blues looking to have seen off competition from Barcelona for his signature.

Tuchel is still keen on adding another defender and is looking to bring in Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe.

Beyond that though he will also reassess his options in the final third and decide if he needs another forward player.

Chelsea were looking to sign Raphinha from Leeds United, but despite having an understanding with the Whites were beaten to the punch by Barcelona.

Blues attacker Armando Broja is a wanted man, with West Ham United trying to sign him, and Tuchel’s options would be reduced further if he leaves.

Tuchel is being backed in the transfer market by Chelsea’s new owners and the German tactician is set to take another look at his squad to decide if he needs another attacker.