Paris Saint-Germain have put their pursuit of West Ham target Gianluca Scamacca on standby as they need to sell players before they try to sign the forward.

West Ham are pushing ahead with their attempts to sign the Sassuolo striker in the ongoing transfer window amid losing out on Jesse Lingard.

They have already tabled an official bid for him and negotiations with the Serie A outfit have been positive so far.

And it has been claimed that for the moment they have a clear run at Scamacca as PSG have paused their pursuit of the striker.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, PSG are still interested in Scamacca but have put their attempts to sign him on standby.

They have already signed Hugo Ekitike and are now focused on getting their hands on RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele.

While they like Scamacca, PSG will next shift their focus towards moving on a few players and cutting down their wage bill.

A move for the Italy international has to wait until PSG offload players in order to make space on their wage bill for the striker.

It gives West Ham a clean run at the striker and they could have a deal wrapped up quickly before PSG move again for him.