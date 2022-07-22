West Ham United will hold fresh talks with Sassuolo today as they look to close out a deal to sign Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca this summer.

With PSG putting a hold on their pursuit of the striker, West Ham have a clear run at Scamacca and the east Londoners are looking to get a deal done soon.

West Ham have tabled a bid with Sassuolo and negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs over a potential agreement.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, a fresh round of talks are scheduled to take place between West Ham and Sassuolo today.

The Italian club’s initial demand for a deal was an initial fee of €40m and another €7m in potential add-ons.

West Ham asked for a discount and Sassuolo have agreed to revise their demands for a deal.

It has been claimed that the two clubs are now working on a deal that would see West Ham paying a fee of €35m to €37m, which could touch the €43m mark based on add-ons.

The talks have been positive between the two clubs and West Ham are gaining confidence about getting a deal done.

The Hammers will hope to reach an agreement with Sassuolo for Scamacca’s transfer today.

The Italy international did not train with the squad on Thursday in possible anticipation of a transfer.