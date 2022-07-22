Premier League outfit West Ham are in negotiations to sign Poland and Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, it has been claimed in Italy.

Zielinski has been a highly-rated attacking midfielder for several years and has often been linked with a move away from Napoli and to the Premier League.

He has been at Napoli since 2016 and has scored 40 times and registered 33 assists for the club in 281 appearances.

The Poland international is now claimed to have emerged as a target for West Ham this summer, with the Hammers pushing to sign him.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, West Ham are in negotiations with Napoli to take Zielinski to the London Stadium this summer.

David Moyes wants to add creativity to his West Ham squad and missed out on signing Jesse Lingard who joined Nottingham Forest.

The east Londoners have turned their attention towards Zielinski who is much admired inside the West Ham recruitment team.

Napoli would be prepared to sell him only on the face of a big offer and want at least €45m before they could agree to sanction his sale.

West Ham are pushing to get him and are not expecting any problem in meeting the Poland international’s wage demands if they can agree a fee with Napoli.