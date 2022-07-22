Richard Keys has asked who is advising Nottingham Forest new boy Jesse Lingard in light of a post made by the attacker on social media.

Nottingham Forest splashed the cash to beat West Ham to the signature of Lingard and he has signed a hugely lucrative one-year contract at the City Ground.

He played only sporadically for Manchester United last season and Keys has already questioned his quality.

Who is advising this guy? Really…..? pic.twitter.com/NZUHoqcFgB — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 22, 2022

Now the former Sky Sports anchor has taken aim at Lingard for posting on social media to ask his followers whether he should have “JLingz” on the back of his shirt instead of his surname.

And Keys wrote: “Who is advising this guy? Really?”

Lingard scored 35 goals in 231 appearances for Manchester United during his time at Old Trafford and managed two goals in 21 outings for the Red Devils last term.

The attacker will be looking to hit the ground running at Forest and help the newly promoted club to quickly adapt to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest start their Premier League campaign by travelling to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United.