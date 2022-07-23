West Ham United will not move to snap up Arnaut Danjuma despite missing out on Jesse Lingard, according to the Daily Express.

The Hammers’ board wanted to pursue a deal to sign Danjuma from Villarreal, but boss David Moyes was set on landing free agent Lingard.

The former Manchester United attacker however snubbed an offer from West Ham and signed a lucrative one-year contract at Nottingham Forest.

Danjuma is still on the books at Villarreal, but it is suggested that even though the Lingard deal did not happen, there is zero chance of West Ham signing the Dutchman.

The winger will not be moving to the London Stadium this summer.

He scored 16 times in 34 appearances across all competitions for Villarreal last season, with Unai Emery’s men reaching the last four of the Champions League.

West Ham are currently working to wrap up the signing of Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.

They are also in the market for Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic, for whom they have offered over €13m.