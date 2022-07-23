Chelsea have a broad proposal with Inter about letting Romelu Lukaku spend two seasons on loan at the San Siro, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Blues forked out almost £100m to sign Lukaku from Inter last summer, but his second coming at Stamford Bridge failed to take off and they have loaned him back to the Nerazzurri.

Inter have paid a £7m loan fee for Lukaku and Chelsea are hoping he can rediscover his form back in Serie A.

And there is already a broad proposal for Inter to keep Lukaku on loan for a second season on similar terms to the deal they have just done.

Chelsea believe that a second loan season for Lukaku at Inter could then see the Italian club in a position to be able to sign him on a permanent basis.

Lukaku will be looking to hit the ground running back at Inter and if he succeeds then he is likely to have at least one more season at the club.

At the end of two seasons on loan at Inter, he would still have two years left on his Chelsea deal.

The Blues would likely have to take a substantial loss to sell him, but the striker has struggled to impress Thomas Tuchel and looks to have no future back at Stamford Bridge.