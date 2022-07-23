AC Milan had fresh contact with Chelsea on Friday for attacker Hakim Ziyech, as they consider their options.

The Rossoneri are trying to strengthen their squad as they look to defend their Serie A title and put in a push in the Champions League next term.

They are trying to land Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge, but have yet to meet the Belgian side’s asking price and are keeping other irons in the fire.

Ziyech is a player that is rated within the AC Milan corridors of power and on Friday the club contacted Chelsea about him, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

They are determined to keep alive the possibility of signing the former Ajax man.

Ziyech was not picked regularly by Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea last season and it is unclear what level of opportunities he would have under the German next term.

A move to the Rossoneri could appeal to the 29-year-old.

Ziyech has a further three years left to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge.