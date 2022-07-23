Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has stated that Ridvan Yilmaz will be the club’s last signing of the transfer window unless players leave.

The Scottish giants are closing in on Yilmaz after agreeing a fee with Turkish side Besiktas for his signature, thought to be in the region of £4m.

Yilmaz is expected to soon complete the move to Ibrox and will hand Rangers another welcome left-back option following the departure of Calvin Bassey, who has joined Ajax.

Van Bronckhorst is clear that Yilmaz will be his last signing unless further players leave Rangers; several Gers stars have been linked with a possible exit, including Glen Kamara and Alfredo Morelos.

“It’s well stated in the press about him”, the Rangers boss told a press conference following a 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur, when asked about Yilmaz.

“I won’t lie, we hope we add a new player in the coming days, and we finish with the window if no-one goes.

“The player coming in is young and hopefully a player we can develop the same way as Calvin, who is a good example, and Nathan Patterson.”

Rangers have already made a number of signings this summer, but currently have strikers Morelos and Kemar Roofe out injured.