Leeds United’s valuation of Jack Harrison has put off Newcastle United, who are looking at other options, according to the Daily Mail.

Eddie Howe wants to add extra options in the final third at St James’ Park and Newcastle have looked at a number of potential signings.

They have been showing interest in Leeds winger Harrison, though the Whites are not keen on losing him given the recent sale of Raphinha to Barcelona; Kalvin Phillips has also been sold.

Harrison is highly rated by Leeds boss Marsch and the Whites are claimed to have slapped a £35m asking price on the player’s head.

Leeds’ stance has now scared Newcastle off, with the Magpies looking at other options.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle might go back in for Harrison later on in the transfer window, which is due to remain open until 1st September.

Leeds are also trying to add extra attacking options and are keen on Club Brugge’s Charles De Ketelaere.

He wants to move to AC Milan, who have been negotiating for his signature, but Club Brugge have not heard from the Italians since Wednesday.