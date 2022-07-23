Eintracht Frankfurt could make a bid to hijack Rangers’ swoop for Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers are claimed to have agreed a deal with Besiktas for Yilmaz and are rapidly closing in on taking him to Ibrox as a replacement for Calvin Bassey.

However, the deal is not done yet and the team that beat Rangers in last season’s Europa League final could try to hijack the swoop.

West Ham are trying to sign Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt, having put in a bid, and according to German magazine Kicker, it could spark the Bundesliga side into going for Yilmaz.

The Turkish star is firmly on Eintracht Frankfurt’s radar and they consider him to be an exciting prospect, rather than a straight replacement for Kostic.

It remains to be seen whether the move to Rangers is too far advanced for Eintracht Frankfurt to successfully hijack it.

Yilmaz caught the eye with his performances at Besiktas over the course of last season and the defender made 33 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The 21-year-old has been capped by Turkey on six occasions so far since making his debut in May last year.