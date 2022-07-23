Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has left the door open for the club to let Leeds United target Arnaud Kalimuendo move on during the ongoing transfer window.

Kalimuendo has returned to PSG this summer following a hugely impressive loan spell at Lens.

He is wanted by a number of clubs, not least Premier League side Leeds, but is keen to stay and fight for his place at the Parc des Princes.

The striker has impressed Galtier during PSG’s Japan tour, but the coach has left the door open for him still departing, admitting there are realities in the transfer market.

Galtier is clear he is happy with what he is seeing from Kalimuendo in training, though feels the striker will want to play regularly next season.

“He is a player who is in enormous demand, whether in France or abroad”, Galtier told a press conference following PSG’s win over Urawa Red Diamonds.

“Having spoken a little with him, and also with Luis Campos, after having had a complete and prolific season last season, he wants to have high playing time.

“I am obviously satisfied with what he does every day in training, with what he brings to the match, then there is the reality of the market, the transfer window at the moment.

“We will see as we go along in the days that come both the position of Kali and that of the club.”

Kalimuendo scored PSG’s third goal in their 3-0 friendly win over the Japanese side.