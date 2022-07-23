Tottenham Hotspur talent Harvey White is attracting loan interest from a host of Championship sides, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Spurs are expected to loan out a number of their young talents for the new campaign as they look to get them minutes in a senior team environment.

Midfielder White could be one player handed a temporary exit from north London and he has options in the Championship.

It is suggested that several Championship sides want to sign White on loan, including Welsh outfit Swansea City.

White has had a loan stint away from Tottenham before and spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan at League One side Portsmouth.

He made 22 appearances for Portsmouth over the course of his loan stint at Fratton Park.

Last season White featured for Tottenham’s Under-23 side in the Premier League 2, where he scored five times and provided six assists.

The midfielder was also an unused substitute for a host of Tottenham’s Premier League games.