Fiorentina are looking at alternatives to Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso following Spurs’ refusal of an initial loan offer.

The Italian side are keen on Lo Celso, who spent the second half of last season on loan in La Liga at Villarreal.

Tottenham are looking to offload the midfielder during the ongoing transfer window, but their asking price has put off a number of sides and now Fiorentina are having to look elsewhere.

The Serie A club offered to take Lo Celso on loan with an option to buy set at €15m, but Spurs refused.

And as such, according to Italian daily Corriere Fiorentino, the club are looking at other options.

Fiorentina are focusing on Empoli midfielder Nedim Bajrami as an alternative; it had been claimed they would wait until later in the transfer window to try again for Lo Celso.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham change their position on Lo Celso and it has been suggested they will need to in order to ship the Argentine out of the door this summer.

Tottenham have made a number of signings so far this summer and the club’s football managing director Fabio Paratici is now focusing on outgoings.