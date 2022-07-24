AC Milan are convinced that Charles De Ketelaere’s will win win out and the Club Brugge man, who is a target for Leeds United, will move to the San Siro.

Club Brugge are prepared to let De Ketelaere move on this summer and Leeds have made clear they are willing to meet the player’s asking price.

De Ketelaere though wants to join AC Milan and is sticking to his view despite the Rossoneri struggling to agree a fee with Club Brugge.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan still have no agreement with Club Brugge, but they are convinced they will not lose out on the attacking midfielder.

The Rossoneri are convinced that De Ketelaere’s desire will eventually win through and Club Brugge will be forced to find an accommodation.

Club Brugge left De Ketelaere out of the squad for their Belgian league game against Racing Genk, but ran out 3-2 winners without him.

The 21-year-old found the back of the net 18 times for Club Brugge over the course of last season.

He has now made over 120 appearances for the Belgian side, but may not add to that number.