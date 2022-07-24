Burnley face having to substantially improve their bid for Metz defender Boubacar Kouyate to sign him this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Vincent Kompany is in the process of reshaping his squad as he prepares the Clarets for a campaign of Championship football.

Burnley are looking to reinforce their defensive options and Kompany wants Metz star Kouyate to be brought to Turf Moor.

The Clarets put in a bid of £2.5m, with add-ons to take the final fee to close to £5m, but that is not enough for Metz, who value the Mali international substantially higher.

It is suggested that to be able to snap up Kouyate, Burnley will have to fork out £10m.

Metz believe that Kouyate should command such a sum and the emphasis is now on Burnley to go back with a proposal that the French side find acceptable.

Kouyate could not help Metz avoid relegation from Ligue 1 last season as his side finished second from bottom.

A move to Burnley could appeal to the defender, but the Clarets will need to come back to the negotiating table.