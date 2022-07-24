Darren Moore believes that Rangers forward Kemar Roofe is the missing link in his side and is pushing to take him to Sheffield Wednesday, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Roofe could be available to depart Ibrox this summer after Giovanni van Bronckhorst strengthened his attack and speculation is swirling over his future.

The hitman has struggled to make a big impact at Rangers, with injuries playing their part in restricting his appearances for the Scottish giants.

Several sides south of the border are keen on Roofe and Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore is leading the charge.

It is claimed that Owls chief Moore sees Roofe as the missing link in his side as he aims to shape a squad to fight for promotion to the Championship.

He is hoping that Rangers will agree to let Roofe leave Ibrox on a season-long loan deal.

The Owls’ League One rivals Derby County are also keen on Roofe.

Roofe, 29, has another two years left to run on his contract at Rangers, having linked up with the club in 2020 following a stint at Anderlecht in Belgium.