Fiorentina are not giving up on their interest in out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur man Giovani Lo Celso, but talk of a loan bid with an €18m option to buy is wide of the mark.

Lo Celso spent the second half of last season on loan in Spain at Villarreal and Tottenham are looking to offload him this summer.

Fiorentina are keen on the Argentina international, but affording him is a tough ask for the club, who have been hoping Tottenham will be flexible.

It has been suggested that Fiorentina are now willing to sign him on loan with an option to buy set at €18m, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, that talk is wide of the mark.

Fiorentina are maintaining their interest and want to sign Lo Celso, but they have not put in such a bid.

The Serie A side also have no understanding with Lo Celso on personal terms and are claimed not to be the most concrete option for the player at present.

And as such, Fiorentina have work to do if they are to land Lo Celso.

La Viola coach Vincenzo Italiano has been clear to the club about the need for an attacking midfielder who can operate behind the central striker.