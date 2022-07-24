Everton could choose to sell striker Ellis Simms this summer and the player has substantial interest from the Championship, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Simms spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts and made an impression north of the border as he struck on seven occasions for the Jambos.

The striker’s exploits have made him a man in demand in the ongoing transfer window and it was claimed Everton could loan him out again.

The Toffees are now mulling over what to do with Simms and they could choose to sell him instead of sanctioning another loan.

Huddersfield Town and Millwall are two clubs interested in securing Simms’ services.

The Terriers feels that they can win the race for Simms, but they could yet be outbid.

Selling Simms would bring in cash for Everton, who are walking a tight financial tightrope, despite selling Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer.

Simms, who is under contract at Everton for a further two years, has made just one senior team outing for the Toffees.