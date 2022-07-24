Newcastle United have touched base with Paris Saint-Germain to find out what would be needed to sign Julian Draxler and have spoken to his agents, it has been claimed in France.

The Magpies are in the market for a wide attacker, but have so far been left unhappy at the amount they have been quoted for several players.

They are keen on Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, Everton’s Anthony Gordon and Leeds United’s Jack Harrison, however they are reluctant to meet the asking price for any of the trio.

Now Newcastle’s eyes have turned towards the Parc des Princes.

They have, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, contacted PSG about signing Draxler.

Newcastle want to know how much would be needed to sign Draxler, while they have also started talks with the German’s agents in a bid to sell the St James’ Park project.

It is unclear whether Draxler is willing to move to Newcastle.

PSG are ready to cash in on the 28-year-old, who is under contract for another two years, and want between €20m and €30m to let him go.

He is two appearances shy of hitting the 200 mark for PSG and has won the French title four times.