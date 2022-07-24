Newcastle United may decide to meet the fee needed for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison due to the asking price they are being quoted for alternatives, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Eddie Howe wants to add final third options, but Newcastle have so far been frustrated in the transfer market, with their efforts not improved by trying to keep costs down.

They are keen on Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, but the Foxes want an eyewatering £50m to let him move on.

Everton’s Anthony Gordon is another option for Newcastle, but the Toffees would be looking at a similar fee to let Howe take him out of Goodison Park.

Leeds man Harrison has long been on the radar at Newcastle, though the Magpies are reluctant to meet his £35m asking price.

The cost though is still substantially less than buying either Barnes or Gordon however and as a result Newcastle may push forward for Harrison.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is not keen on losing Harrison, but Newcastle feel the winger could be tempted to St James’ Park.

Marsch has already lost Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha this summer, but Leeds have backed him in the transfer market by bringing in a number of players he knows well.