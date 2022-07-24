PSV Eindhoven are set for a cash windfall when Gianluca Scamacca joins West Ham United from Sassuolo.

West Ham are on the brink of snapping up the Italian striker to add to David Moyes’ attacking options and have agreed a fee with Sassuolo.

They are tipped to soon push the deal over the line and when it becomes official, PSV Eindhoven will be due a portion of the fee West Ham pay to Sassuolo.

According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven will earn around €4m from Scamacca’s switch to the London Stadium.

It is suggested that the money is a nice surprise for the Eindhoven club as no one counted on receiving such a sum when Scamacca left.

PSV Eindhoven tempted Scamacca to the Netherlands from Roma and slotted him into their youth ranks.

He struggled to make an impact and push into the first team, leading to a departure for Sassuolo in 2017.

Scamacca was then sent out on a series of loans by Sassuolo before he made his mark, and now he is set for a big money move to West Ham.