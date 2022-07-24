Red Bull Salzburg are clear that Newcastle United and Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko is not for sale during the ongoing transfer window, according to the Daily Express.

Sesko has caught the eye with his performances at Salzburg and is increasingly being linked with a host of clubs, including Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

Manchester United are also suggested to now have joined the hunt for Sesko and Salzburg could find themselves having to deal with bids for the player.

However, Salzburg have a clear stance on Sesko, insisting he is not for sale now, and have reiterated it.

They have already sold Brenden Aaronson this summer, along with Rasmus Kristensen, with the two first team stars moving to Leeds United.

The Austrian side are determined that they simply will not part with Sesko now.

Sesko’s agent is visiting a number of clubs and keeping them informed about developments regarding his client, but Salzburg expect to see the striker playing for them this season.

The 19-year-old has already scored in the Austrian Bundesliga for Salzburg this season, striking in a 3-0 win over Austria Vienna.