Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has rejected a move to Chelsea as Barcelona close in on the French centre-back this summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

Chelsea had a verbal agreement in place with Sevilla worth €65m for the defender and were expected to close out the transfer at the end of last week.

But in a familiar theme to the summer, Chelsea’s pursuit of the centre-back has been hijacked by Barcelona over the weekend.

The Catalan giants appeared to have given up on signing Kounde until they made a late move over the weekend to take him to the Nou Camp.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Kounde knocked back the approach from Chelsea in favour of wanting to join Barcelona.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez’s conversation with the defender led him to reject the move to Stamford Bridge.

It has been claimed that Barcelona now have an agreement in principle with Sevilla for the defender’s signature.

The Blaugrana have agreed to pay a fee of €50m and another €10m in potential add-ons to Sevilla.

It appears Barcelona are set to steal another player from Chelsea’s clutches after signing Raphinha earlier in the summer.