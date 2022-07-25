Barcelona have made an initial offer to pay part of Frenkie de Jong’s deferred wages in order to convince him to accept a move to Manchester United, according to the Independent.

Manchester United have an agreement worth €85m in place with Barcelona to sign the Dutchman in the ongoing transfer window.

But the midfielder has yet to give his green light to the switch and is holding up the move, especially because of the wages he is owed by Barcelona.

Barcelona have made it clear to the player that he needs to be sold this summer in order to help the club financially but De Jong has remained obstinate.

The Catalan giants owe around €20m to the player in deferred wages and the club have made an initial offer to the Dutchman.

But it has been claimed that it is still over €10m less than they owe to the midfielder at the moment.

Until that situation is resolved, Barcelona could be holding up the market for other clubs and players as well.

It has been claimed that they have asked Jules Kounde to wait as they scramble around for funds.

De Jong has remained Erik ten Hag’s primary midfield target and Manchester United are prepared to be patient to get their man.