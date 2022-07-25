Chelsea forward Timo Werner would prefer to return to his former club RB Leipzig this summer, it has been claimed in Germany.

Werner has struggled to make himself an integral part of the Chelsea team in his first two seasons at the club and has not settled at Stamford Bridge.

He has scored just 23 times in 89 appearances for Chelsea and has continued to struggle to hit the back of the net consistently.

There are suggestions that Werner would be open to a move away from Chelsea this summer if such an opportunity arises.

And according to German daily the Leipziger Volkszeitung, the German would prefer a return to Leipzig as part of his plans.

He had the best phase of his career at the Bundesliga club where he scored 93 times and registered 40 assists in 153 games.

Werner believes he would be able to rekindle his career and goalscoring form in the familiar surroundings of Leipzig.

However, it is unclear whether Leipzig would be able to afford to sign the forward this summer.

He still has a contract until 2025 and Chelsea may be unlikely to want to sell him unless they have a replacement in the pipeline.