The representatives of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga spoke with Napoli over the weekend to discuss a potential move for the Spaniard.

Kepa is the number 2 to Edouard Mendy at Chelsea and is unlikely to dislodge the Senegalese in the starting eleven next season.

The Spaniard wants to play regular football next season and is keen to find a new club for himself ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

His entourage have been sounding out clubs over a potential move for the Spain international goalkeeper this summer.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, talks took place between Kepa and Napoli over the weekend.

Napoli are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer and the club have been looking at a number of options.

Barcelona’s Neto is a target but the Serie A giants are now also considering a move for Kepa this summer.

Maurizio Sarri knows Kepa from his time at Chelsea and would be open to taking him to Italy in the coming months.

However, any deal would have to make financial sense to Napoli in terms of transfer fees and wage demands.