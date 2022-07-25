Crystal Palace have probed the possibility of a move for Napoli star Hirving Lozano, who has also been linked with interest from West Ham United.

It has been suggested that Lozano recently changed his agents with a view to facilitating his exit from Napoli for a club in England.

Lozano’s new agents boast good relationship with several clubs in England and the switch could help his chances of securing a lucrative switch to the Premier League.

West Ham have reportedly entered talks with Napoli over a move for the Mexican as they look for reinforcements in attack.

But according to Italian outlet Areanapoli.it, West Ham could face more competition for Lozano as Premier League rivals Crystal Palace have tested the water over a move for him.

The Eagles have probed the possibility of signing Lozano but so far, no English clubs are tipped to be willing to spend more than €20m for him.

Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis has put a €30m price tag on Lozano’s head, while his high wages could also prove to be another stumbling block for any potential suitors looking to snap him up.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace act up n their interest in Lozano and make concrete moves to snare him away from Napoli, who are tipped to be open to wait until January to take a decision on his future.