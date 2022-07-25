The Toffees snapped up Patterson from Scottish giants Rangers in January, while Rafael Benitez was in charge, forking out a substantial fee.
Patterson was unable to play a single Premier League minute last term as his season ended early owing to an ankle injury.
It has been claimed that Benitez’s successor Frank Lampard does not see the right-back playing a key role under him next season and as such Everton are open to loaning him out.
Several Championship clubs are reportedly keen on signing the Scotland international on a temporary basis this summer.
However, the 20-year-old will not leave Goodison Park on a temporary basis in the ongoing window, contrary to claims.
Patterson is expected to challenge for a starting spot at right-back with veteran Seamus Coleman being another option.
The ex-Rangers star impressed for Everton in their latest pre-season friendly and fans will be hoping he will go from strength to strength in the upcoming campaign.