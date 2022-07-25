Everton defender Nathan Patterson has been linked with leaving the club on loan this summer, but he is set to stay put, contrary to claims, according to journalist Alan Myers.

The Toffees snapped up Patterson from Scottish giants Rangers in January, while Rafael Benitez was in charge, forking out a substantial fee.

Patterson was unable to play a single Premier League minute last term as his season ended early owing to an ankle injury.

It has been claimed that Benitez’s successor Frank Lampard does not see the right-back playing a key role under him next season and as such Everton are open to loaning him out.

Several Championship clubs are reportedly keen on signing the Scotland international on a temporary basis this summer.

However, the 20-year-old will not leave Goodison Park on a temporary basis in the ongoing window, contrary to claims.

Patterson is expected to challenge for a starting spot at right-back with veteran Seamus Coleman being another option.

The ex-Rangers star impressed for Everton in their latest pre-season friendly and fans will be hoping he will go from strength to strength in the upcoming campaign.