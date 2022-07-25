Belgium legend Marc Degryse believes that Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere has put himself in a difficult position by putting all his eggs in the AC Milan basket.

Attacker De Ketelaere is wanted by both AC Milan and Leeds this summer, and has a preference for a switch to the San Siro.

AC Milan have so far been unable to agree a fee with Club Brugge for De Ketelaere, while Leeds are happy to meet the Belgian side’s demands.

De Ketelaere is holding out to join AC Milan and was not involved for Club Brugge in the Belgian league at the weekend due to not being in the right mental place.

Belgium legend Degryse thinks that in so openly putting all his hopes in a move to AC Milan, De Ketelaere has put himself in a difficult situation if it does not happen.

“Obviously this is annoying for De Ketelaere. He loses precious time, but Charles also maneuvered himself into a difficult situation due to his inexperience, saying that he was not mentally ready for the league start”, Degryse told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“As a young guy you shouldn’t do that, try to force things.

“Charles should have left this to AC Milan, because imagine that things don’t work out, which I can’t imagine, then De Ketelaere still has a problem.”

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has admitted his side are continuing to keep an eye on De Ketelaere’s situation at Club Brugge.