Leeds United are now expected to sign another left-back after selling Leif Davis to League One side Ipswich Town, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch was left impressed with what he saw of Davis over the course of pre-season and he was expected to stay put at Elland Road.

However, Ipswich have convinced Leeds to part ways with Davis and he has completed a switch to Portman Road, costing the Tractor Boys a fee of around £1m.

And moving Davis on means that Leeds are now firmly expected to sign another left-back.

Junior Firpo is currently out of action through injury and it remains to be seen who the Whites turn to to bring in as their new full-back.

It had been speculated that Leeds could look to bring back Ezgjan Alioski.

However, the former Whites star is all set to join Turkish giants Besiktas.

Alioski turned down the offer of a new contract at Leeds last summer to head to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahli, but he has left the club following their relegation from the Saudi top flight.