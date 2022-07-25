Leicester City are keen on Bologna defender Arthur Theate, but Rennes have made a firm move to sign him.

The Foxes have had a slow transfer window so far, but the club are identifying potential targets as they look to be ready to strike.

And Brendan Rodgers’ eyes have been drawn to Italy’s Serie A where, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Leicester are interested in defender Theate.

The 22-year-old could be on the move from Italian side Bologna this summer, but Leicester may need to act quickly if they are to snap him up.

Theate also has interest from French side Rennes and they have now contacted Bologna over a deal.

Rennes rate the Belgian and are keen to add him to their ranks ahead of the new Ligue 1 campaign.

Theate initially joined Bologna on loan from Belgian side Oostende before he then completed a permanent move to Italy.

He made his senior Belgium debut last year and Bologna could choose to cash in on him this summer.