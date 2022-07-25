Newcastle United are seeking clarification on the situation of Chelsea striker Armando Broja as they maintain their interest in signing him this summer, according to the Northern Echo.

After a successful loan at Southampton, Broja may depart Chelsea this summer in search of regular game time in the upcoming season despite the Blues’ desire to keep him.

The 20-year-old has become one of the Premier League’s most sought-after young strikers, drawing interest from a host of sides, including Newcastle, Everton and West Ham.

David Moyes’ West Ham have been rated as the favourites to sign the Albanian striker but it has been suggested that the Hammers’ breakthrough with Gianluca Scamacca may cause their interest in the forward to wane.

Newcastle remain keen on Broja and are now looking for clarification about his situation at Stamford Bridge.

The Magpies would want to sign Broja on loan from Chelsea, with an option to then capture him on a permanent basis.

It has been suggested that Chelsea could look to keep Broja as part of the squad, especially with Romelu Lukaku having been allowed to leave.

All eyes will be on how the situation over Broja’s future develops over the coming weeks, but Newcastle are maintaining their interest in the 20-year-old.