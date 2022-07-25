AC Milan have not put a firm time limit on how long they will wait to agree a deal for Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere, but will increase the hunt for alternatives if no breakthrough is made.

The Rossoneri are convinced of De Ketelaere’s quality and have made him their priority target, with talks taking place with the player’s side Club Brugge.

Leeds also want to sign De Ketelaere and are willing to meet Club Brugge’s asking price, while AC Milan are yet to do so.

The Italian giants are preparing to revise their offer and remain confident that as De Ketelaere wants the move it will happen.

They have not, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, issued any kind of ultimatum to Club Brugge over a deal.

However, while AC Milan remain determined to sign the Belgian, they will not be able to continue the negotiations indefinitely.

And it is suggested that the longer the stalemate between the two clubs goes on, the more AC Milan will intensify the hunt for potential alternatives.

AC Milan are keen on Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, but that interest is separate to their efforts to land De Ketelaere.