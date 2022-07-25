Turkish giants Fenerbahce have rejected Stuttgart’s loan offer for the services of Leeds United target Mergim Berisha.

The Whites are in the market for a new striker following a season which saw them struggle in front of goal with first choice hitman Patrick Bamford not available for the majority of games owing to injury.

Leeds have zeroed in on Besiktas striker Berisha as a potential striker target and are claimed to have been in contact with Fenerbahce over a move for him.

But the Yorkshire giants are facing strong competition for the 24-year-old’s signature as Bundesliga side Stuttgart want to sign him on loan with an option to buy and have tabled an offer.

And according to Turkish broadcaster Haber Global, Besiktas have rejected Stuttgart’s loan offer for Berisha.

Besiktas rejected Stuttgart’s offer to sign Berisha and want to include an obligation to buy in any loan deal for him.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who managed the striker at former club Red Bull Salzburg is keen to reunite with him at Elland Road.

The Whites remain locked in talks with Besiktas over Berisha and it remains to be seen whether they get a deal over the line for him.