West Ham United are open to letting Issa Diop leave the club again having seen boss David Moyes suspend his departure earlier this month.

Diop is unlikely to get regular game time under Moyes next season as he is down the pecking order at the club.

The centre-back is understood to be fifth choice at centre-back and West Ham were closing in on selling him to Premier League rivals Fulham.

But Moyes asked his side to suspend the sale of Diop to Fulham as he pondered his defensive options for the new season.

Moreover, an injury to new centre-back signing Nayef Aguerd in a pre-season friendly against Rangers also meant that Diop’s exit was put on hold.

But according to French outlet Foot Mercato, West Ham are again open to the idea of selling Diop in the ongoing window.

The Hammers are holding out for an offer in the €21m range, including bonus payments, for their defender.

Fulham’s latest bid for Diop was €17.5m and it remains to be seen whether they will return to the table with an improved offer for him.