AC Milan’s meeting with Club Brugge today has not led to an agreement over a deal for Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere.

Leeds have been open about wanting to sign De Ketelaere, but the player is determined to join AC Milan and the Whites are having to watch and wait to see if a deal happens.

Optimism was in the air in Lugano on Tuesday, where AC Milan and Club Brugge sat down for a fresh round of talks for De Ketelaere.

The Rossoneri were hopeful that a deal would be struck between the two clubs for the attacking midfielder to move to the San Siro.

But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the fresh round of talks have not resulted in a deal between the two clubs.

AC Milan’s latest offer was a deal worth up to €33m but Club Brugge have refused to stand down on their previous demands.

The Belgian giants are not prepared to sell the player for anything less than a fixed fee of €35m plus potential add-ons.

Leeds are prepared to pay that figure for De Ketelaere and Club Brugge are demanding AC Milan meet those demands.

The Belgian is still pushing to join AC Milan but negotiations are now expected to drag on further.