Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has insisted that he is not against the idea of signing players on loan this summer.

The Magpies have signed three players on permanent deals this summer and have funds left to bring in one or two attackers before the end of the window.

However, Newcastle have been priced out of moves for several forwards already, with sky-high fees making doing deals difficult for Howe’s side.

Newcastle signed Matt Targett on loan in January and there are suggestions that the club could look at the loan market again as frustration about high prices for permanent deals grows.

Howe stressed that it is a bit too early to think about loans but conceded that it is something that could be considered.

He admitted the loans are easier to do financially, but stressed that the deals must have options to buy to make sense to the club.

The Newcastle boss was quoted as saying by the Chronicle: “It’s definitely something we’ll look at. I’d say probably, at this stage, it’s a bit early for that, I think.

“Loans, I think, come a little bit later.

“It’s certainly something we’ll look at, it’d be foolish not to, because it can save you big money on transfer fees and long contract, but it probably doesn’t give you, unless it’s with a view to a permanent signing, the player’s heart and soul, unless it’s a very special player.

“We just have to get the balance right.

“I think it’s all about the individual, really.”

Chelsea’s Armando Broja is one of the forwards Newcastle are considering signing this summer and they are keen for clarification over his future.