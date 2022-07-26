Chelsea are keen on Harry Kane but are fully aware that Tottenham Hotspur would prefer to sell the forward to a club outside England if they do have to part with him, according to German daily Bild.

Kane scored 27 goals and laid on ten assists from 50 games in all competitions for Spurs during the 2021/22 season.

A year away from entering the final year of his current contract, in the event Kane does not sign an extension, Spurs may be faced with having to sell him.

Admiring glances are being directed Kane’s way by fellow London club Chelsea as their search for a centre-forward continues post the unsuccessful experiment with Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues believe that Spurs would much rather sell Kane to a club outside of England like Bayern Munich if they cannot agree new terms with the talismanic forward.

Having lost long-term forward Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer, the Bavarians’ search for a prolific frontman has led them to consider Kane.

Kane played an important role in Spurs’ resurgence under Antonio Conte that saw them finish in fourth place ahead of north London rivals Arsenal and qualify for the next edition of the Champions League in the process.

For the moment, it remains to be seen if Kane will agree to a new contract, which would keep the 28-year-old in north London for the foreseeable future and render transfer speculation moot.