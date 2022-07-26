Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga is the preferred target for Napoli as they look to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer.

The 27-year-old has been the number 2 to Edouard Mendy since the latter arrived at Chelsea in 2020 and is keen to move on.

The Spaniard wants to play week-in-week-out from next season onwards and his representatives are trying to find a new club for him.

Talks were held between Napoli and his entourage over the weekend and it has been claimed that they have been in touch for a while.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Napoli would prefer to sign Kepa over other targets in the ongoing transfer window.

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti is an admirer of the Spanish goalkeeper and wants to take him to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The two sides have been in contact and the feasibility of a potential deal is being closely studied at the moment.

Barcelona’s Neto is also on Napoli’s shortlist but Kepa is the goalkeeper they would prefer to sign this summer.