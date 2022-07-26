Tottenham Hotspur have warned Fiorentina that they will not change their stance on Giovani Lo Celso and have no intention of loaning him out this summer.

Spurs are looking to offload the Argentine in the ongoing transfer window, but the asking price they have put on Lo Celso has put off a number of interested clubs.

Serie A outfit Fiorentina are one of the sides that are keen on securing Lo Celso, but they are looking to sign the midfielder on loan.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side are claimed to have told Tottenham they will loan Lo Celso and attach an option to buy in the deal.

However, Fiorentina’s efforts have hit a brick wall as, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham have communicated a clear message.

Tottenham have insisted they are not willing to entertain loaning Lo Celso out and will only let him leave on a permanent deal worth €20m.

That is an issue for Fiorentina and it is suggested that the negotiations have now run their course.

All eyes will be on whether Tottenham can achieve their valuation of Lo Celso or whether they need to change their stance to offload him.